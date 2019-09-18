Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are teaming up for an exciting new series and now we’re finally getting details on what the duo has in store.

According to PEOPLE, Wednesday, during an interview with journalist Bryony Gordon, the Duke of Sussex opened up about the upcoming Apple TV+ series which he believes will highlight examples of “human spirit fighting back from the darkest places.”

Back in 2017 Harry sat down with Gordon to speak about his mental state and the devastating trauma he experienced after his mother, Princess Diana, died 22 years ago. So when they spoke again this week, it was truly a full circle moment and showed how he’s since used that same pain to fuel his life’s work.

“When I did your podcast two years ago the response made me realize what an impact sharing my story could have, and what an impact other stories can have for so many who are suffering silently,” he explains. “If the viewers can relate to the pain and perhaps the experience, then it could save lives, as we will focus on prevention and positive outcomes.”

Harry, who became a father earlier this year when he and wife Meghan Markle had a boy, also revealed that he and Oprah have had several meetings and “are assembling subject matter experts” to help guide the series.

Deadline reports that Apple TV+ is the first of many similar services on the horizon. It will be launching November 1, less than two weeks before Disney+ also hits the market. WarnerMedia’s HBO Max and a yet-be-named streaming service from NBCUniversal are also planned spring 2020. These are all part of a wave of initiatives meant to supply consumers with alternatives to Netflix.

Winfrey announced last March that she would be tackling mental health in one of her projects for Apple TV+ and Prince Harry came aboard a shortly after. While a premiere date has yet to be released for the mental health advocacy series, insiders believe Winfrey’s involvement with Apple could give them a leg up in gaining viewers.