Meghan Markle and son Archie have reconnected with her husband Prince Harry in Canada after weeks of a controversial move toward private citizenship and away from their duties as members of the British royal family.

Harry walked off a plane on Vancouver Island on Tuesday, according to CNN, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had opted to spend the Christmas holidays with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. He had attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London on Monday, meeting with British prime minister Boris Johnson.

The couple reportedly chose to move to Canada rather than the former actress’ home state of California, because Markle actually lived in the country for seven years prior to meeting her husband and the two previously said on their official Instagram page that they share a “strong connection to Canada.”

Despite their desire to be independent, security for a member of the royal family is an ongoing necessity and last week Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that discussions are still ongoing regarding who will pay for their security detail.

Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that beginning in the spring the Queen’s grandson Harry and his wife will no longer be granted use of their royal titles — His and Her Royal Highness – and will instead be addressed only as “Harry, Duke of Sussex” and “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.”

This is the first time that a monarch has asked her own grandchild to drop their title, but the very real possibility of the Sussexes signing future commercial deals made it a necessity to separate their personal ventures from the royal family.