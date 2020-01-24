Power Book II: Ghost, the spinoff of the popular Starz crime drama, Power, released its first image promoting the show that featured Mary J. Blige as Monet, a successful and shrewd businesswoman, and her daughter, Diana, a newcomer played by LaToya Tonodeo.

Scheduled to start airing on Starz this summer, Power Book II: Ghost also includes Wu-Tang’s Method Man, who plays a “brilliant” but “ethically challenged” attorney named David Maclean, Courtney A. Kemp, executive producer, divulged to Entertainment Weekly.

In the spinoff, Monet runs her successful Queens business “with an iron fist,” Kemp told EW, although she didn’t say what business Monet is running. The image shows Mary J. Blige in a flawless, winter white coat alongside Diana.

“Power obviously is a masculine show but has very strong female characters,” Kemp said to EW. “For Mary’s character, we use all the power and presence of the actress to communicate how this is a woman who is remarkable and unique in her abilities. She’s as smart, savvy, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her learning doesn’t come from books. We always said Ghost was a bookish kid who read all the time. This woman’s acumen comes from the street.”

Kemp promised that some former Power actors will return for the spin-off.

“There are some people from the original show as well as a bunch of new characters. It will definitely have a lot of the same elements that you’re used to from Power in terms of criminality, sex, romance, and the legal system. Every scene is still about power,” she added.

The series, which will air this summer on Starz, marks the first spinoff of Power. Other potential spinoffs include the prequel TGE (The Golden Era), a show about a young Kanan Stark (played on Power by 50 Cent) growing up in New York in the 1980s, as well as another potential sequel about Tommy, played by actor Joseph Sikora, that follows his new life in California.

Power is currently wrapping up the final episodes of its last season.