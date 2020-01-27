[WARNING: The below story contains details of child rape.]

A judge sentenced Jelani Maraj to 25 years to life in prison for repeatedly raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter. Maraj is the brother of rapper Nicki Minaj.

In a Long Island courtroom, Judge Robert McDonald sentenced Maraj, 40, for predatory sexual assault on a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

Maraj was convicted in 2017 following a three-week trial, according to TMZ. At the time of the verdict, the Nassau County D.A. told TMZ “We hope that today’s verdict will help the family in the healing process.”

The stepdaughter testified in trial that Maraj called her “his puppet” and told her she didn’t have a say in what he did to her. The girl said he raped her numerous times between April and November 2015 while her mother was away at work, according to Newsday. In one instance, the girl’s then 8-year-old brother witnessed the rape. The victim says Maraj threatened her that he would take her away from her mom if she ever said anything. The girl also testified that Maraj blamed her for the rape and said she sent him signals.

Maraj’s lawyers argued in court that the victim’s mother beat her and her brother so that they would make up the sex abuse story in an effort to get money from Nicki Minaj.

However, the brother also testified in trial and said he witnessed Maraj touching his sister and said both of them were partially unclothed, according to Newsday.

The brother also told child protection worker what he saw after an investigation was launched when the stepdaughter talked to a school counselor in Nov. 2015.

Through his lawyers, Maraj had asked McDonald to set aside his conviction on a claim of potential jury misconduct. The judge, however, ruled that “not every misstep by a juror rises to the inherent and prejudicial level at which reversal is required.”

Lawyers for Maraj say they will appeal the conviction.