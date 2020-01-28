Terrence Jenkins (aka Terrance J), co-anchor on E! News and former host of BET’s 106 & Park, was hired by billionaire Robert F. Smith’s film and TV production company to lead talent engagement.

READ MORE: Terrence J on becoming his own boss in Hollywood and the one thing that keeps him grounded in his career

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Terrence J will work in front of the cameras and behind the scenes for Hidden Empire Film Group. He will produce and star in films and “drive talent and entertainment integration for new films, create new content concepts including scripted and non-scripted projects.” He will also provide feedback on music supervision and help build marketing campaigns and corporate partnerships.

“Hidden Empire is one of the hottest film companies out there right now and I am honored to work with such a talented team,” said Jenkins, in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter. “Hidden Empire is growing into a billion-dollar brand in the distant future across film, TV, and entertainment, which is incredible for a Black-owned film company. As soon as I met the founder Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent Taylor, and Robert F. Smith, I knew that I needed to be involved in such an amazing company.”

Hidden Empire Film Group is a Black-owned film and TV production entity run by Deon Taylor, Roxanne Avent Taylor, and Smith, a businessman, and philanthropist who last year announced he would pay off tens of millions of dollars in outstanding student loan debts for graduating seniors and their parents at Morehouse.

“Terrence J is a rare talent that can star in a box office film during the day, negotiate a multimillion-dollar deal at lunch, host a movie red carpet at night, and throw the official afterparty at his house. We are so excited to partner with him on creative strategies across the board,” Avent Taylor, Hidden Empire’s co-founder, and COO, told Hollywood Reporter.

READ MORE: Billionaire Robert F. Smith also promises to pay off parents debt of Morehouse College graduates

Recently released Hidden Empire films include The Intruder starring Michael Ealy, Meagan Good, and Dennis Quaid and Black and Blue featuring Tyrese Gibson, Naomie Harris, and Frank Grillo. Upcoming films include Fatale starring Ealy and Hilary Swank set to hit theaters in October. The company will also soon launch the “Be Woke” charitable initiative, in which Jenkins will host and executive produce.

Jenkins has starred in movies such as Think Like a Man and The Perfect Match. He is also the author of the book, The Wealth of My Mother’s Wisdom: The Lessons that Made My Life Rich.