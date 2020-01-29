Was Beyonce’s record-breaking Ivy Park x Adidas clothing launch subconsciously inspired by the uniforms at one of her favorite fast food restaurants? That’s the question many are asking after fans not-so-subtly pointed out that her athleisure capsule collection looks just like the Popeyes Chicken uniforms and packaging.

According to CNBC, Wednesday, the restaurant chain that went viral last year after it’s chicken sandwich sold out nationwide, announced it’s latest marketing ploy: a limited-edition clothing line that mocks all the buzz around Beyonce’s launch.

Earlier this month, Bey sent her celebrity fans large orange boxes brimming with orange, maroon and white clothing from her Ivy Park capsule collection social media was in a frenzy for weeks as they watched their favorite actors, musicians, and social media influencers posting pictures and videos of their new gear.

Love that look? It’s our uniform. Has been for a while. And now you can buy it. https://t.co/0ufWo7yLTz #LoveThatLookFromPopeyes pic.twitter.com/eXHA3Rjswi — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 29, 2020

As a result of the clever publicity stunt, the demand for the gender-neutral activewear was so great, Beyonce managed to sell out of everything in a mere matter of hours. But soon after, Twitter users who weren’t fortunate enough to cop some merch, began to point out that the color scheme of the jackets, jumpsuits, accessories and even shoes were eerily similar to that of the Popeyes’ logo and uniform.

Given Popeyes’ penchant for keeping its ear to the ground when it comes to social media trends, it should come as no surprise that they sprang into action once this theory started gaining traction. Just two weeks later their work uniforms are being featured in That Look from Popeyes clothing collection and will be available while supplies last.

The company points out that all models on the collection’s website are actual Popeyes employees and that every penny of the proceeds will go to the Popeyes Foundation.

Currently several items from the Ivy Park-esque website have already sold out.

OMG! Beyonce designed her Ivy Park x Adidas collection in the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich color way. I stan a marketing Queen! 😂 #IvyParkXAdidas pic.twitter.com/BcTjjq5STS — Angela Mack (@AngelaDMack) January 18, 2020