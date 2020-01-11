After announcing her new IVY PARK x Adidas collaboration in Elle Magazine in December, Beyoncé has finally revealed what fans can expect from her collection.

Earlier this week, the icon dropped a series of Instagram posts and a teaser video previewing the items that will be for purchase when the line drops on January 18th.

The one-minute video clip of the IVY PARK x Adidas collaboration features a few familiar faces, including herself and K-pop singer CL, according to Rolling Stone. Models Ebonee Davis and Adonis Bosso also appear in the promo video.

Davis also posted the video clip on her Instagram with the caption, The right ones are always watching. 🐝👑 #ADIDASXIVYPARK.”

View this post on Instagram The right ones are always watching. 🐝👑 #ADIDASXIVYPARK A post shared by Ebonee Davis (@eboneedavis) on Jan 10, 2020 at 9:06am PST

The video emphasizes the maroon and orange color scheme of the collection along with powerful statements made by stars, including ”I find love in everything that I do” and “These barriers are not going to stop me,” according to the site. Beyoncé even went all out by spelling IVY PARK with beads in her hair.

The Beyhive along with many stars have already revealed their anticipation about the collection dropping such as actress, Yara Shahidi.

The young star posted a video of her receiving an early shipment of the collection, with the caption, “It’s officially my fave day 💃🏾 ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧.” The video already has over 500,000 views.

View this post on Instagram ADDIDASXIVYPARK PEEK💧 A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:41pm PST

Beyoncé also revealed more details of the collection’s packaging and unboxing on her own IG account with a series of videos.

The clips show the items in a large orange and maroon box with items such as jackets, pants, and hats from the collaboration, and from the looks of it, the Beyhive is ready for the star to take all of their coins.

View this post on Instagram IVY PARK unboxing A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 11, 2020 at 7:34am PST

Every year Beyoncé continues to prove while she will forever reign as queen. From movies, music and clothing lines, she does it all.

There’s no telling what she under her sleeve for 2020.