Former Vice President Joe Biden let it be known that he would love for our forever FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, to become his vice president.

On Tuesday, while campaigning in Muscatine, Iowa, Biden, 77, was asked if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court, to which he responded: “Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it. He’d be a great Supreme Court justice,” The Hill is reporting.

However, the voter followed up with: “Second question is — which Obama?” implying to Biden that either could be in the discussion.

“Well I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president,” Biden shot back with a chuckle. “They’re both incredibly qualified people. I mean and such decent, honorable people.”

This isn’t the first time Biden has mentioned Michelle Obama as a great choice for vice president.

In September 2019, on The Late Show, when Stephen Colbert asked him whether he ever asks “Michelle Obama for advice,” Biden joked: “Only to be my vice president,” according to CNN. He added that he was just kidding. “I’m only joking. Michelle, I’m joking.”

For what it’s worth, Michelle Obama and people close to her have also made it known that she has no interest in running for political office. She is doing just fine in private life – with a high approval rating and a bestselling memoir that recently won a Grammy Award.

Biden is reportedly mulling numerous women as potential running mates, including former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, and New Hampshire democratic senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, according to The Hill.

In December, Biden told Axios that he would also consider adding democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) to his list of potential vice president candidates and also didn’t rule out California Sen. Kamala Harris, who he said would also make a good attorney general or Supreme Court justice.

Biden is currently polling in second place in the Iowa caucuses behind Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.,) according to RealClearPolitics. Sanders is averaging 25 percent support compared to Biden’s 22 percent support. The caucuses will take place on Monday.

During Tuesday’s campaign stop, Biden also slammed President Donald Trump’s defense attorneys and some of their comments in the president’s Senate impeachment trial. In particular, Biden took offense to a comment from a lawyer with Trump’s legal team that argued former President Barack Obama had abused his power in his dealings with Russia.

“I found it strange yesterday that in that Republican presentation, they talked about ‘maybe Obama should have been impeached,’” Biden said, according to The Hill. “I mean, like, you know, ‘Whoa.’ Anyway, but my point is, we even have some Democrats who were running who in 2012 thought that President Obama should be primaried. I thought he was a pretty good president, and I was proud to serve with him.”