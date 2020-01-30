Pastor Troy of the rap group “Down South Georgia Boys” came for Lil Nas X and gay people on Twitter and the cowboy rapper’s fans quickly collected him.

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear,” he tweeted, referring to the ‘Old Town Road” singer’s pink Grammy outfit. “They love to push this sh– on our kids!!”

“Welp, Guess I won’t be winning a GRAMMY…If this what I gotta wear. They love to push this shit on Our Kids!! The other day @applebees had some punks kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks. First Thing My… https://t.co/c56p1qNE0x — PASTORTROYDSGB (@PastorTroyDSGB) January 29, 2020

He continued his homophobic rant, telling his followers that he and his son had recently seen a gay couple “kissing and laughing eating mozzarella sticks” at Applebee’s and his son made him proud with his response “First Thing My 14 yr old Son said was, ‘F**** Applebee’s’ And It Brought Joy to My Heart!!” Pastor Troy wrote. “He sees it…their agenda to take the masculinity from Men, Black Men Especially. Some may say, ‘He Making Money!!’ Rupaul do too, but I ain’t bumping his CD!!! Integrity is Priceless. Y’all Better open that 3rd Eye and let your Sons Know What Is Real…Or They Ass Gone Be Headed Down That Old Town Road Foreal!!”

Lil Nas X seemed to brush the comment off his shoulders in hilarious fashion. “Damn I look good in that pic on god,” X wrote.

damn i look good in that pic on god https://t.co/dIIKzTFa6X — nope (@LilNasX) January 29, 2020

The country rapper’s fans also read Pastor Troy for his remarks.

“I question your parenting skills and your intelligence. #simplemind P.S. You’ll never have a #Grammy because you nor your music deserve one,” wrote TheTwistedLeo.

I question your parenting skills and your intelligence. #simplemind P. S. You’ll never have a #Grammy because you nor your music deserve one. — The Twisted Leo™ 🦁 (@TheTwistedLeo) January 29, 2020

“What is real is homophobic punks like you create a world where young lgbtq commit suicide at higher rates or go to the streets … pastor? Stop with that name cuz you preach GARBAGE & HATE.. I feel bad for your son,” tweeted DEADLEE.

What is real is homophobic punks like you create a world where young lgbtq commit suicide at higher rates or go to the streets .. pastor ? Stop with that name cuz you preach GARBAGE & HATE .. I feel bad for your son . pic.twitter.com/PryB5q7Ykg — DEADLEE 🧢 (@deadlee2213) January 29, 2020

“You won’t be winning a Grammy because your music career is nonexistent,” tweeted _tylerwyatt.

Who knew wearing pink, eating mozzarella sticks and being happy could incite such hate.