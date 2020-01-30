Did Will Smith really almost once come to blows on set over Jada Pinkett Smith? According to Tommy Davidson, he sure did.

According to Page Six, the industry vet recently released his new memoir entitled Living in Color, and in the book shares an anecdote about the time he got into a physical altercation with the Bad Boys for Life star back in the 90s.

At the time the comedian was co-starring alongside Pinkett Smith for the 1998 romantic comedy Woo and the two actors were both displeased with the original ending of the film and trying to figure out ways to improve it.

Davidson thought that perhaps kissing the actress in the film would spice things up, but did not think to mention the idea to her before acting on it. That’s when things went left.

“I didn’t know this: You have to rehearse a kiss,” he explained in his memoir. “You can’t just spring it on your costar … And I didn’t think it was all that big of a deal.”

Not surprisingly, when he made an attempt to plant an impromptu kiss on his costar she recoiled and at some point afterward, her enraged fiancé Will Smith burst into Davidson’s trailer to let him know that he “didn’t appreciate that.”

“Will went all gangsta on me, saying what I did was not cool,” Davidson wrote. “There was a moment there when we might have come to blows. My reactive fight-or-flight instinct was triggered and I could have exploded.”

Fortunately, it never came to that because Jada was able to calm the two men down. These days, that incident is water under the bridge and the Smiths have since been “gracious and friendly” to the actor whenever they run into each other.

Back in November Davidson even appeared on Jada’s Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk. Smith has also since admitted that he was a jealous boyfriend in the past and learned from those mistakes.