Billie Eilish just turned 18 in December, and now the Grammy award-winning artist is finally responding to fans who seemed concerned about her friendship with Drake.

Recently, Vogue latest cover star sat down for an in-depth interview with writer Rob Haskell in which she reflects on stardom, reacts to her domination at last month’s Grammys, and defends her relationship with the Toronto rapper.

READ

“That s**t was f***ing crazy,” Eilish said of the 2020 GRAMMY Awards ceremony, which saw her taking home several awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. “If anything, it’s an exciting thing for the kids who make music in their bedroom. We’re making progress, I think, in that place—kids who don’t have enough money to use studios.”

The conversation then pivoted to Drake, who’s received massive criticism and, at times, even been compared to R. Kelly due to his penchant for texting teen starlets like Eilish.

READ MORE: Drake responds to father’s claim that he fabricated their estrangement to ‘sell records’

i still don’t trust drake around young girls but maybe billie will realize how gross it is that grown men are so interested in her when she’s a little older cause when you’re her age that all seems normal https://t.co/HJVV73z5Dh — ✩ (@anopensea) February 3, 2020

“The internet is such a stupid-ass mess right now,” Eilish said in defense of the 33-year-old who she maintains is a platonic acquaintance. “Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about.”

“Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump?” she asked rhetorically. “What the f**k is that s**t?”

Eilish isn’t one to mince words, and you can check out the full interview here.