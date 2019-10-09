Rapper Drake has always been transparent about how his dad Dennis Graham was mostly absent from his life when he was a child, and now the rapper is responding to claims from him that he fabricated their estrangement.

According to NBC News, this week during an appearance on Nick Cannon’s morning radio show in Los Angeles, Graham accused his son of lying about him being an absentee father in order to pull on heartstrings and records.

“I had a conversation with Drake about that,” Graham told Cannon. “I have always been with Drake. I talk to him if not every day, then every other day. We really got into a deep conversation about that. I said, ‘Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me? This is not cool.’ He [said], ‘Dad, it sells records.’ OK, well cool.”

Since the beginning of his career the 32-year-old has always said both in his music and during interviews, that his father left his mother when he was around five years old and for many years they barely saw each other. Graham has had a long career as a drummer and his brother, Larry Graham, was frontman for 70s funk band Graham Central Station.

“I look forward to being a better father for the children that I have,” he once confessed back in 2013.

So it’s not surprising that he was quick to respond to his father’s latest allegations that recollections of his painful childhood were just a publicity stunt.

“Woke today so hurt man,” Drake wrote in an Instagram story. “My father will say anything to anyone that’s willing to listen to him. It’s sad when family gets like this but what can we really do that’s the people we are stuck with . . . every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept.”

