The richest man in the world said the highlight of Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, was meeting Lizzo.

Jeff Bezos, Amazon CEO, captured the moment in a photo he posted on Twitter. In it, the chart-topping flutist behind such hits as “Truth Hurts” and “Juice” puckers up and Bezos captions the shot: “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% @lizzo’s biggest fan.”

Bezos is no stranger to meeting celebs and getting in photos and videos on social media. Last year, to celebrate Amazon Prime Day, the company invited thousands of employees to a concert that featured Katy Perry and “Old Town Road” singer Lil Nas X. Bezos hung out with the stars after their performances, as seen in Instagram photos.

His Super Bowl shot with Lizzo felt no different. However, some of his followers weren’t showing love for the Amazon leader.

“damn bro you look like a james bond villain who hoards all his wealth and abuses all his employees, oh wait,” wrote @fatransera.

“Lizzo make him help the poor or pay his taxes or something please,” wrote @DaveOshry.

“I just read an article turns out you pay zero taxes,” tweeted @dancindoti.

In addition to Bezos and Lizzo, there were tons of celebrities at the Super Bowl game to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the San Francisco 49ers, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kevin Hart, actors Jon Hamm and Paul Rudd, singer Paul McCartney, and of course Alex Rodriguez, who cheered on his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, as she and Shakira delivered a high energy half time performance.

There were also plenty of tech giants in the stadium, according to Business Insider. In addition to Bezos, Apple executive Eddy Cue was also in attendance.