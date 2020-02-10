After the Power season finale Sunday night Starz teased four spin-offs that take viewers to different time periods and different character focal points.

This also places Power in good company as one of the few TV shows in history to spawn four spinoffs, according to Deadline. Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force were the four spin-offs to come from the original Power drama that aired for six seasons. Ghost, starring Mary J. Blige as a shrewd businesswoman named Monet and Wu-Tang’s Method Man as a brilliant but “ethically challenged” lawyer named David Maclean, is set to premiere this summer, Courtney A. Kemp, executive producer, told media last year.

Raising Kanan appears to be a story about a young 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) and how he got into the drug game. Influence looks to follow the political career of Tate (Larenz Tate) as he ascends to the position of governor. And a glimpse of Tommy Egan’s car (Joseph Sikora) got fans excited that Force may bring Ghost’s partner to the forefront in a way that follows his move to Los Angeles.

Just as 50 has said many times over the past few months #powerneverends.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” Jeffrey Hirsch, Starz executive, said on Sunday, according to Deadline. “These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of Power‘s most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set Power in a class of its own.”

Kemp, the executive producer on the spinoffs, inked a deal with Lionsgate in 2018 to create the spinoffs through her End of Episode banner. 50 Cent produces via his G-Unit Film and Television company and Mark Canton is executive producing through his Atmosphere Entertainment MM.