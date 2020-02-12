Andrew Yang has officially ended his campaign to become president.

On Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire, the entrepreneur told his supporters, who came to be known as the “Yang Gang,” that the math didn’t add up to a successful run.

“While there is great work left to be done, you know I am the math guy, and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race,” Yang said, according to CNN. “I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. And so, tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president.”

Yang said he ultimately decided to hang it up when he was “persuaded that the message of this campaign will not be strengthened by my staying in this race any longer.”

Still, Yang pointed out the success of his campaign in that it propelled him to outlast “over a dozen senators, governors and members of Congress to become the most exciting force in this entire race.”

“The Yang Gang has fundamentally shifted the direction of this country and transformed our politics, and we are only continuing to grow,” Yang said, reported CNN.

Yang became a presidential candidate in 2017, although few paid attention to him back then. He told CNN even his family asked “president of what” when he told them he was running. He would go on to build a devoted campaign by backing such measures as a universal basic income and the legalization of marijuana.

Yang had a poor showing in Iowa, receiving just 1 percent of the vote, despite spending millions of dollars and a lot of time campaigning in the final weeks before the caucuses. His showing was also dismal in New Hampshire.

People will be sure to follow Yang’s next move to see what role, if any, he may be presented with by Democrats.