Looks like Haitian-Japanese tennis phenom Naomi Osaka is going to be starring in her own Netflix documentary series.

According to Variety, while Netflix did not reveal a title for that her show or even a release date, they did disclose that the series will give us a behind the scenes glimpse in Osaka’s pivotal year. We’ll follow her as she makes her way to the US Open in August last year, go on tour with her as she plays in each of the year’s Grand Slam tournaments, and ultimately see her preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“SO SO SO excited to share this news!” the streaming service announced on their official Strong Black Lead Twitter account. “In partnership with @uninterrupted, an all new doc-series chronicling the life of tennis phenomenon Naomi Osaka is coming to @netflix. The doc explores her journey in the tennis world, her life beyond sports, and her travels back to Japan.”

The docu-series directed by Garrett Bradley, produced by Endeavor Content-owned Film 45, and presented in association with Uninterrupted, an athlete empowerment brand founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter.

With all that horsepower behind it, the project will likely be a win for Netflix given the increasing public interest in the athlete. Even though she has a Japanese mother and Haitian father, Osaka plays for Japan and made history by becoming the first Asian player to reach the number one singles ranking after winning her first Grand Slam, the US Open in 2018, and a second at the Australian Open in 2019.

Currently, she is ranked tenth in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association and was knocked out of January’s Australian Open by Cori Gauff in the third round.

Osaka emigrated from Japan to the U.S. as a child and in addition to her professional life, the series also promises to take us along on her journey to self-discovery. She also reflects on her multi-cultural identity and her newfound fame.