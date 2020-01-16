Tennis champion Naomi Osaka learned the hard way that even when you have the best of intentions, you can still end up in hot water on social media!

According to the website for the syndicated daytime talk show “The Real,” Osaka recently joined several tennis pros on Tuesday, including her longtime idol Serena Williams for a charity tennis game in Australia. The match was organized to raise money for the relief efforts surrounding Australia’s bushfire catastrophe.

READ MORE: Serena Williams nabs first title since having her daughter three years ago

So when Osaka posted a pic of herself and Williams with the playful caption, “Me and my mom lol” she thought nothing of it. That is until she suddenly started getting backlash from fans who believed the caption was making an inappropriate and tasteless jab at Williams age, which happens to be 38.

A screenshot posted by The Shade Room shows one commenter correcting the tennis player by stating, “more like big sister.”

Others agreed with the sentiment adding, “it was bit improper to call her mom.”

After a chorus of similar messages began to fill up her comments section, Osaka, 22, had enough and clapped back, “I literally would not be here without her. If that’s not some definition of mom idk what is. But sure, get offended by my Internet slang I guess.”

READ MORE: Serena Williams selected as ‘Female Athlete of the Decade’

At the 2018 U.S. Open, Osaka staged a surprise defeated against Williams during the finals, and the Japanese-Haitian athlete became the first player representing Japan to win a Grand Slam singles title.

The two women have since forged a strong bond both on and off the court, and in August 2019 Williams defeated Osaka in the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup.

“Don’t listen to these losers girl. You call her whatever you want. Mom, OG, sister, auntie or friend,” one supporter wrote on Instagram. “She knows you and you know her. She’s someone with wisdom in your life helping you grow. The real ones get it.”

READ MORE: