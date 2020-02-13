Snoop Dogg has officially apologized to Gayle King.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby thanks Snoop Dogg for profanity-laced IG video ripping Gayle King

In an Instagram video posted on his page Wednesday, Snoop apologized to the veteran CBS journalist for a previous video in which he spewed angry, profanity-laced words at King because she brought up Kobe Bryant’s rape case when she interviewed former WNBA star Lisa Leslie. The rapper took some heat for that viral video from people such as Susan Rice, former President Barack Obama’s national security advisor.

Last Saturday, Snoop sought to quiet the storm by clarifying his initial video. However, Wednesday was the first time he actually apologized.

“Two wrongs don’t make no right. When you’re wrong, you gotta fix it,” Snoop, whose birth name is Calvin Broadus, Jr., said in the latest IG video. “So with that being said, Gayle King: I publicly tore you down by coming at you in a derogatory manner based off of emotions. Me being angry at questions that you asked …overreacted. I should have handled it way different than that.”

Snoop captioned the video: “Had a talk with my momma thank u mamma 2 wrongs don’t make it right time to heal @gayleking Peace n love Praying for u and your family as well as Vanessa and the kids.”

“I was raised way better than that, so I would like to apologize to you publicly for the language that I used and calling you out of your name and just being disrespectful,” Snoop added. “I didn’t mean for it to be like that, I was just expressing myself for a friend who wasn’t there to defend himself.”

Snoop said he felt a certain obligation to the people who look up to him to be a positive example and to make things right.

“A lot of people look up to me and they love me and they appreciate me, so I want to let them know that anytime you mess up, it’s okay to fix it, it’s okay to man up and say that you’re wrong. I apologize. Hopefully, we can sit down and talk privately. Have a good day.”

Several celebrities thanked Snoop for his apology.

“Big love bro. We all know where ur heart is. Your real day one s the niccah s that knew you back at VIP records in Long Beach… we love u dog” Jamie Foxx commented on Snoop’s video.

“Proud of you for doing this!” Lena Waithe wrote.

“I commend you my brother @snoopdogg Courageous, loving and kind is who I know you to be, even in the face of aggravation. And this is why we love you and Mama Snoop toooooo,” added rapper MC Lyte.

READ MORE: Gayle King addresses the backlash she’s received from her interview with Lisa Leslie regarding the legacy of Kobe Bryant

Gayle King said she was upset too at the way CBS promoted her interview. She said the network only showed the clip of her asking about Bryant’s rape case, which she said was “out of context” of her wide-ranging interview.