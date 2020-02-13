Outspoken talk show host Wendy Williams has ruffled some feathers this week after making off the cuff comments about the LGTBTQ community, specifically gay men who lean towards a more feminine gender expression.

According to PEOPLE, during Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the daytime host kicked off her hot topics segment by inquiring who in her audience would be celebrating Galentine’s Day. It is the unofficial holiday inspired by NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation in which women celebrate with other women in their lives the day before Valentine’s Day.

When Williams noted that a few men in the room were clapping about celebrating the woman-centered celebration, she quickly shut them down and went on a tangent that some viewers found offensive.

“If you’re a man and you’re clapping, you’re not even a part of this,” she scolded. “You don’t understand the rules of the day. It’s women going out and getting saucy and then going home. You’re not a part.”

Woah… did @WendyWilliams just say gay men need to stop wearing high heels & skirts ??? Crazy because a lot of Gay men & Trans men support her because SHE LOOKS ALOT LIKE THEM! I am a Straight woman & I was offended! Some shit you should KEEP TO YOURSELF ‼️🙄😒 pic.twitter.com/eiJX5C29Q3 — 💋JUICIIEST_of_ALL💦 (@MZJUCII) February 13, 2020

“I don’t care if you’re gay. You don’t get a [menstruation] every 28 days,” she continued. “You can do a lot that we do, but I get offended by the idea that we go through something you will never go through.”

“And stop wearing our skirts and our heels,” she continued, referring to the increased acceptance of gender-fluid fashion trends championed by A-list stars like Ru Paul and Billy Porter. “Just saying, girls, what do we have for ourselves?”

