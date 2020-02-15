An unknown male walked into “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss‘ popular Atlanta restaurant Old Lady Gang (OLG) and shot three people.

According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, on Valentine’s Day night, while several people were celebrating the holiday with a night out, a man came into the OLG location in East Point targeting another man. After firing multiple shots, the man also hit two bystanders who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We were waiting for our spot at the Juicy Crab and we were waiting outside actually at that bench right there,” witness Brynae Kinsey told CBS 46. “We heard two gunshots and I seen somebody run out that door, and I ran…I just heard her scream ‘ahhh,’ and then I heard two pops. Pop, pop. I just wondered what was going through his head for him to pop off like that.””

AJC reported that another witness described the chaotic scene when the shots were being fired.

“While they were back there cooking and stuff, they just heard gunshots,” Ricka Franklin, whose brother works at the restaurant, said. “All of a sudden, the customers ran to the back where they were.”

East Point police Capt., Allyn Glover told AJC that they are still looking for the suspect.

Burruss and husband Todd Tucker opened OLG in 2017 with the Southern-style menu paying homage to Burruss’ mother Joyce Jones and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox. The restaurant’s planning and the opening was well-documented on “RHOA.” The notoriety made the eatery very popular among locals and tourists, sometimes there were lines outside of the door. OLG’s first location was so successful that the couple decided to open up the second location in East Point in 2018, AJC reported, which was also documented on the reality show.

As of Saturday morning, neither Burruss nor Tucker have commented publicly regarding the shooting,