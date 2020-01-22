Daytime talk show diva Wendy Williams became emotional while discussing her concerns for her friend NeNe Leakes who she claims is planning to quit “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to Page Six, on Tuesday, Williams was interviewing guest Jerry O’Connell when she broke the bombshell to viewers about Leakes threats to call it quits on the hit Bravo network reality show.

“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” shared Williams. “I’m surprised I got it because I have no service in my office, but I got it.

“I know something about NeNe that you all will cry, be sad and feel bad for her,” Williams continued. “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life. Forget arguing with them broads — you’ve got that secret, and that secret is going to melt their hearts, because when she shared it with me, I cried with her.”

According to Wendy Williams, NeNe is QUITTING #RHOA Wendy also informs us that NeNe is holding on to a HUGE secret…👀🍑 pic.twitter.com/blB35EJ34B — SPEED (@ATLSPEED) January 21, 2020

Despite O’Connell’s attempts to get Williams to give more clarity, she refused to reveal her friend’s secret even as she seemed on the verge of tears, but did clarify that the matter had nothing to do with her health, her husband or her children.

“NeNe, you need that platform to explain,” the host plead. “That’s all. I’m telling you. NeNe, don’t quit.”

Following the segment, a rep for Leakes told PEOPLE, “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

In a move that many speculated was a response to the show, Leakes posted an Instagram picture with the caption, “WHO SAID DAT!?!?!” and the hashtag “shaking my head.”