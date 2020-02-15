Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, took to social media on Valentine’s Day to share a message to her husband and daughter, Gianna.

On Friday night, Vanessa posted a sweet video that featured a picture of her being held by Kobe with Lauryn Hill‘s song, “Tell Him,” in the background with the lyrics to the song flashing beneath the picture.

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much. Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre. Kisses to you and Gigi in heaven. Happy Valentine’s Day, my babies. With all my love, your boo-boo. ❤️song: Tell Him @mslaurynhill,” she captioned the video.

According to TMZ, Kobe was a huge fan of Hill and in 2018, he had posted a picture of him and Vanessa with Hill.

“@vanessabryant surprised me with a date night to see my sister Lauryn Hill at The Hollywood Bowl,” Bryant wrote. “Loved catching up with her. My wife is winning the battle of best date night ideas.. FOR NOW.”

Vanessa’s heartbreaking message is one of several that she has posted since returning to social media following the deaths of her husband and daughter. She has been open with followers about her grieving, sharing multiple pictures of Kobe and Gianna. Recently, she posted a picture of the new Mamba Sports Academy name, which is now the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Academy, in honor of Gianna, who was following in the basketball footsteps of her father.

It has been nearly three weeks since Kobe and Gianna died tragically alongside seven others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. A private funeral was held for the late basketball legend and his daughter last week. A public memorial and celebration of life for all nine victims of the crash will be held at the Staples Center on Feb. 24.