It’s official! Veteran actor Omar Epps is joining the Power franchise and has been cast in its prequel and spinoff Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The announcement was made via Deadline, only five days after the Power series finale wrapped up. Following the highly anticipated last episode, rapper 50 Cent, who executive produces the show, wasted no time confirming that Power Book III: Raising Kanan is in the works along with three other spinoffs.

Amongst those other offerings are: Power Book II: Ghost which will star Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Michael Rainey Jr. and Naturi Naughton. Larenz Tate will star in another spinoff entitled Power Book IV: Influence, and Joseph Sikora will finally get his chance playing the lead in Power Book V: Force, which is slated to be shot in Los Angeles.

The publication also reports that, “Along with Kemp’s End of Episode banner, 50 Cent’s his G-Unit Film and Television and Atmosphere Entertainment MM, Lionsgate TV is producing the four Power spinoffs series for Starz.”

In addition to acting, Epps who is repped by CAA, has also authored a book Fatherless to Fatherhood.

