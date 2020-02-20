Lark Voorhies has had her share of troubles since the wildly popular sitcom Saved by the Bell went off the air, but when she found out they were working on a reboot with some of the original cast members, she’d hoped she’d be invited as well. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case and she feels some type of way about it.

According to Too Fab, Wednesday, during an interview Voorhies did with Dr. Oz, the actress confessed that she was incredibly hurt about being snubbed by producers of the project. However, she objectively understands why they may have had reservations.

“I have to admit I feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of ‘The Saved by the Bell’ reunion as well as other cast members events, yet, of course,” she concedes. “I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have placed a major part in that factual decision. With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

In 2012, Voorhies’s mother told PEOPLE that her daughter suffered from bipolar disorder, speculating that her mental health began to decline after she divorced actor Miguel Coleman in 2001.

While the former teen star denies being bipolar, she has had a string of mental health breakdowns over the years which she now refers to as a “puzzling illness.” While speaking to Dr. Oz, she also admitted that she hears voices in her head that go “on and on” and constantly compete with each other for her attention.

Dr. Oz said he initially planned to have the actress on his show two years ago, but “it became evident to my team she was still not well” when producers did a pre-interview with her.

“The first order of business was to get Lark some off-camera support,” he said, explaining that he hooked connected both Voorhies and her mother with psychiatrist Dr. Modir.