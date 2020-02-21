Danai Gurira stays winning.

The actress who is best known for her roles in Black Panther and The Walking just inked an overall deal with ABC Studios. Under the two-year agreement, the talented star will write, produce, and develop projects across all platforms.

“From Zimbabwe to Wakanda to Broadway, there is no one like Danai Gurira, Jonnie Davis, president, ABC Studios said in a statement. The scope of her talents and the breadth of her abilities are simply astonishing. We are over the moon that she has chosen to make ABC Studios her exclusive home.”

This won’t be the first time the actress is at the helm. She’s currently executive producing an adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s Americanah for HBO Max and she’s also the showrunner for the project. She’s also an established playwright and the woman from Africa to bring a play to Broadway.

“I am thrilled to work with Jonnie and his stellar team at ABC Studios,” Danai Gurira said in a statement. “Their commitment to the feminine perspective aligns with my goals as a storyteller. I am excited to amplify unheard voices and bring to light narratives that will tackle universal themes while they simultaneously break barriers and bring new faces, voices and influences to the screen.”