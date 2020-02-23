Rihanna was honored with the NAACP Image Awards’ 2020 President’s Award, highlighting her efforts in philanthropy.

Over the years the Anti singer has created the Clara Lionel Foundation and supported Raising Malawi and UNICEF. The award was presented to her by NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

“Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right?” Rihanna said. “It’s not bigger than us together, but it’s bigger than me because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done.” Rihanna added “I’m lucky I was able to start the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012. And if there’s anything that I’ve learned is that we can only fix this world together.”

The Clara Lionel Foundation is named after Rihanna’s grandmother with the aim of funding groundbreaking education and emergency preparedness and response programs around the world according to Rolling Stone.

Rihanna would go on to speak about uniting to fix the world and how one problem must relate to everyone. In addition, she encouraged diversity in opportunities.

“How many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions?” Rihanna said. “Well, they want to break bread with you, right? They like you? Well, then this is their problem, too.”

Rihanna’s moving acceptance speech ended with a rallying call to Black communities.

“So when we’re marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown juniors and Atatiana Jeffersons of the world. Tell your friends to pull up,”

The NAACP Image Awards happened just two days after Rihanna’s 32nd birthday. E! News reports the singer took off to Mexico to celebrate her birthday. Her celebration included friends and family enjoying mariachis and plenty of Tequila shots.

“There were balloon arrangements, colorful flowers, and Mexican decor both indoors and outdoors,” the E! source detailed. “They had a long outdoor table set up for dinner and the mariachis continued to perform.”

Congratulations to Bad Girl RiRi.