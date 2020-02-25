Nike unveiled a powerful tribute to Kobe Bryant yesterday, highlighting his career achievements as audio snippets played in the background.

As the memorial service for Kobe and his daughter Gianna took place, Nike released the ad that featured a black page and words and years written across it, followed by the word ‘Forever,’ which aligned with audio clips playing in the background. There were no images seen in the ad.

The video drew attention to Bryant’s many achievements over his 20-year professional basketball career with the Lakers, time playing for Lower Merion High School in Pennsylvania, his five championships, his career-high 81 points, his work ethic and more.

The video ends with “Mamba Forever.”

Bryant, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter accident on Sunday, Jan. 26. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, and Gianna’s mom filed a wrongful death lawsuit yesterday against the owner of the helicopter company, saying the pilot was careless and negligent for flying in foggy and unsafe conditions, according to ESPN.

Following Bryant’s death, Nike sold out of his sneakers and other gear. On its website, it shows nothing available, however, Nike posted a statement on its site entitled: “In Memory, Kobe Bryant,” according to CNN.

“Kobe was one of the greatest athletes of his generation and has had an immeasurable impact on the world of sport and the community of basketball,” the statement read. “He was a beloved member of the Nike family. We will miss him greatly. Mamba forever.”

Bryant signed his first deal with Nike in 2003, the year LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony also signed with the sneaker giant and the same year Michael Jordan retired, CNN reported.

During Monday’s memorial service, Vanessa Bryant spoke publicly for the first time and delivered a 20-minute heartfelt eulogy for both Gigi and Kobe.

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other,” Bryant said. “He had to bring them home to heaven together.”