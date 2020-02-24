Michael Jordan just spoke at the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant and the NBA legend let his tears flow throughout the heartfelt tribute.
The legendary superstar didn’t try to fight the tears that were flowing down his face throughout the speech.
“I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see this for another three or four years,” he joked. “This is what Kobe Bryant does to you.”