Michael Jordan
(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan just spoke at the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant and the NBA legend let his tears flow throughout the heartfelt tribute.

“Maybe it surprised people … but we were very close friends,” he said. “Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe.”

Michael Jordan said Kobe Bryant was like a little brother whose constant questions were sometimes a “nuisance” but ultimately based on love.

“At first, it was an aggravation…But then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know,” Jordan said. “He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be,” Jordan continued. “And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”

The legendary superstar didn’t try to fight the tears that were flowing down his face throughout the speech.

“I told my wife I wasn’t going to do this because I didn’t want to see this for another three or four years,” he joked. “This is what Kobe Bryant does to you.”

