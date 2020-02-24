Michael Jordan just spoke at the memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant and the NBA legend let his tears flow throughout the heartfelt tribute.

WATCH: Vanessa Bryant speaks about Gigi and Kobe Bryant at Celebration of Life: “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other”

“Maybe it surprised people … but we were very close friends,” he said. “Everyone always wanted to talk about the comparisons between he and I. I just wanted to talk about Kobe.”

Michael Jordan said Kobe Bryant was like a little brother whose constant questions were sometimes a “nuisance” but ultimately based on love.

“At first, it was an aggravation…But then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know,” Jordan said. “He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be,” Jordan continued. “And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be.”