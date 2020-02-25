In the weeks leading up to the memorial for arguably the greatest Laker ever, many wondered where it would take place? Would Kobe Bryant get his final tribute at the Staples Center? It is the place nicknamed “the house that Kobe built,” and the same site where Kobe won five NBA championships. Michael Jackson and Nipsey Hussle received tributes in the arena so it would make sense to have it there but the Black Mamba is so popular in California (not only domestically but internationally) many believed it would be at the nearby Coliseum, which holds almost 80,000 people, much more than the 20,000 the Staples Center holds.

In the end, Kobe got his farewell at his home, and it was maybe the most bittersweet moment in LA sports history.