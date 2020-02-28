Public Enemy and Bernie Sanders are fighting the power together.

Public Enemy is slated to perform at the Los Angeles Convention Center for the presidential candidate during a rally this Sunday. The concert is being promoted by the Sanders campaign with a “Fight the Power” poster paying homage to the group’s 1989 hit single. The posters are available for Sanders supporters when they make a donation.

“When we fight, we win. Donate any amount to get this new Fight The Power poster to commemorate our upcoming pre-Super Tuesday rally with Public Enemy Radio on Sunday,” Sanders tweeted.

READ MORE: Iconic Black feminist who helped coin ‘Identity Politics,’ endorses Bernie Sanders

The concert comes just two days before Super Tuesday when 14 states will show up to vote during their primary elections. Comedian Sarah Silverman and actor Dick Van Dyke are also expected to be at Sunday’s rally.

The Los Angeles Times reports that other musical acts have pledged their support to the Vermont senator as well. This month, the indie rock group, the Strokes, played at a Sanders’ get-out-the-vote rally in Durham, N.H. During Sanders’ Iowa rallies in January, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon played an acoustic set.

Other pop stars and rappers are also feeling the Bern. Ariana Grande is supporting Sanders, as are Cardi B and Miley Cyrus. Cyrus also supported Sanders’ 2016 run and has thanked him in the past for supporting the LGBTQ community.

READ MORE: Ava Duvernay allegedly receiving threats from Bernie Sanders supporters

Other celebrities in the presidential hopeful’s corner are singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, Danny DeVito, Neil Young, M.I.A. and Willow Smith, who attended a recent Sanders rally, the LA Times reported.

Some on social media seemed excited about the prospect of jamming with PE in support of Sanders.

“This looks rad as hell sir,” Brendel tweeted in response to the Public Enemy poster.

“What I like in Bernie most of all is that he fights with working people for justice and equality. He is my choice,” tweeted @LatinoInNevada