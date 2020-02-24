Ava Duvernay is one of the most celebrated Black creatives of our time, but over the weekend the award-winning director found herself in the crosshairs of overzealous Bernie Sanders supporters who took issue with her for critiquing their candidate.

Friday evening, the Vermont Senator tweeted out, “I’ve got news for the Republican establishment. I’ve got news for the Democratic establishment. They can’t stop us.”

READ MORE: Fight breaks out at Bernie Sanders rally over ‘Black Guns Matter’ T-shirt

The next day, Sanders would go on to win the second caucus of the primary season, and the first nominating contest in the West, in Nevada. While this emboldened his die-hard fans and allies, Duvernay wasn’t entirely sold.

“I’m undecided. But I know this isn’t what I want,” she wrote in response to Sanders’ tweet Saturday.

“You know how much I admire you, Ava. I have my direction I want you to go, but even if your candidate isn’t Warren, I know whatever decision you make will be in the interest of what you feel is best for yourself and more importantly — our community,” author Frederick Joseph wrote in response.

READ MORE: Black conservative Candace Owens warns Black voters about ‘racist’ Bernie Sanders

All of the Bernie bros & straight up clowns threatening @ava 's life just started a war. Y'all are asking for receipts on her service, her fight for justice.. they are in plain sight. Don't play yourselves. Ava is entitled to her opinion, you're not entitled to make death threats https://t.co/CFMxbwE6eO — Ameshia Cross (@AmeshiaCross) February 24, 2020

But aside from some initial support, Sanders’ supporters quickly caught wind of DuVernay’s apparent apathy toward’s their fave and very soon she was being bombarded with messages that ran the gamut from disappointment to anger.

“Ava what is it that you want then? A little surprised with your tweet. Since I have always seen you as a progressive woman,” wrote one woman to which the filmmaker responded, “So you’re saying if I disagree with his statement that I’m not a progressive woman? Is that what you’ve just written here?”

“People on here getting emotional about one man without keeping their eye on the real ball,” she elaborated, then added, “I understand exactly what he’s saying here and I don’t agree with it. He can’t win that way. And he surely cannot govern that way. How’s he gonna get anything passed? How’s he gonna move anything forward?”

However, once the discussion became ugly and violent, DuVernay tapped out, posting, “Bernie supporters terrroizing my mentions while I’m off enjoying my Saturday.”

READ MORE: Ava DuVernay thanks Critics’ Choice for ‘seeing us’ at awards show

The fact that @ava has to put up with death threats & targeted harassment by Bernie Sanders supporters should disgusted EVERYONE… I’ve seen this happen to too many people of color (especially WOC) and it needs to be called out.. https://t.co/hkGFKzuMAH — Naomi S. #forsamafilm (@NomiBlockS) February 24, 2020

Some of the threats sent to the filmmaker Ava DuVernay after she criticized Bernie Sanders. https://t.co/KylaWUlLdb — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) February 24, 2020

WAIT wha wait wait *wait* This is the tweet that has white people sending Ava death threats? THIS?? Y'all just proved her damn point. https://t.co/vQWRz49zaC — K Tempest Bradford (@tinytempest) February 24, 2020