Lizzo is facing a countersuit by three songwriters who claim they did not receive proper credit for writing her highly successful song, “Truth Hurts.”

Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, as well as Justin “Yves” Rothman filed the suit Friday in federal court in California alleging that the hit is very similar to another song they composed with Lizzo called “Healthy,” according to Variety.

The countersuit comes in response to a lawsuit Lizzo filed in October against the trio, claiming they did not help write the song. But the countersuit calls the award-winning singer’s initial suit a “bad faith, unprincipled attempt to deny songwriting and producer credits and royalties,” according to Rolling Stone.

The suit also claims that “Lizzo would never have collected her Grammy Award [for Best Pop Solo Performance] but for the songwriting and producing contributions of [the Raisens and Rothman].”

The artist initially sued the writers last October to receive a determination that the men should not be credited for writing the song last October, Variety reports.

“Lizzo is a talented musician and performer who currently enjoys immense popularity based on a hit song that she did not write alone,” their attorney, Lawrence Iser, said in a statement.

“The Counterclaims we filed today seek a judgment from the court that the song that is now called ‘Truth Hurts’ originated in Justin Raisen’s home recording studio from a collaboration among our clients, Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Yves Rothman, along with Lizzo and Jesse Saint John.

“When the case proceeds to trial, we look forward to sharing the sound recordings, videos, photographs and musicology that 100% prove that collaboration. Our clients deserve their fair share of the recognition and revenue that comes from collaborating on a hit song.”

The countersuit states that a musicologist found that the songs had “strikingly similar lyric and musical elements.” The songs also open with the well-known line, “I just did a DNA test / turns out I’m a 100% that b**h.”

The countersuit details other similarities between the two songs as well such as Lizzo’s “vamping,” and the song’s overall structure.

Lizzo’s attorneys stated in an earlier complaint that the Raizen brothers formerly provided a written waiver of the rights to “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzon’s reps have not released a statement regarding the countersuit.