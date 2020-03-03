The lineup for the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival, presented by AT&T just dropped and it includes 115 films from 33 countries.

The 19th edition of the annual festival will include a slate of inspiring, uplifting and impact-driven films exploring issues ranging from politics, and activism to Latinx and LGBTQ+ representation, the environment and more.

Fries! from producers Chrissy Teigen and Malcom Gladwell will premiere at the festival along with Citizen Penn, a documentary focusing on Sean Penn‘s relief work in Haiti. Another standout is Don’t Try To Understand: A Year in the Life of Earl “DMX” Simmons and we can’t wait to see what that title reveals about the controversial rapper.

The Laverne Cox-produced film, Disclosure made the list as well as With Drawn Arms, a documentary about gold medal sprinter and civil rights activist Tommie Smith and his experience at the 1968 Summer Olympic Games in Mexico, with appearances from Colin Kaepernick and Megan Rapinoe and executive produced by John Legend.