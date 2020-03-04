Kenneth Petty is in federal custody. The man who married Nicki Minaj last year reportedly turned himself over to U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

According to TMZ, Beverly Hills police arrested Petty when they discovered he wasn’t registered as a sex offender in California during a traffic stop on November 15. He was arrested and charged with failing to register as a sex offender and released on a $20,000 bond but failed to register.

According to legal documents obtained by Complex, the 41-year-old surrendered to U.S. Marshals on Wednesday after being indicted in federal court for failing to register. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

Petty served nearly four years in prison for first-degree attempted rape stemming from a 1995 conviction. The DOC website says that in 2006, he served close to seven years for first-degree manslaughter before being released on parole in May 2013.

Minaj announced her marriage to Petty in an Instagram post in October.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family,” Minaj wrote, shocking her 20-plus million “Barbs” fan base across the globe. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me. X in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”