This week die-hard Nicki Minaj fans were stunned after she revealed for the first time that she’s had a little sister all along.

Over the last several months, the “Queen” rapper has been sharing more of her personal life on social media in what many believe is an attempt to offset her declining reputation. But even her most devoted “Barbz” had no idea she had a younger sibling, Ming, who looks a lot like her.

“My Dad & lil sister Ming,” she wrote in the caption for the personal video she shared with her 110.8 million followers.

While Minaj doesn’t disclose much about her sister, like her age or location, the resemblance between the two young women is uncanny. In the clip, Minaj and Ming are sitting with their heads close together with a fun filter on. Without saying a word, Ming smiles sweetly at the camera as it pans to their father.

Although the clip was innocent enough, the internet wasted no time and very quickly uncovered that Ming once made a TikTok video mimicking her sister’s arch nemesis Cardi B by using one of her famous catchphrases from her “Love & Hip-Hop” days.

“Nicki’s blood sister Ming made a tiktok with Cardi and now the barbs are dragging her for it,” mused one stunned follower another.

“I expect better treatment of Nicki’s sister…” said another.

Politics as usual

While social media was applauding Elizabeth Warren for taking down former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg during the Democratic debate, Minaj had some very different thoughts on the impending 2020 presidential election.

In a since-deleted tweet, she warned infighting amongst democrats could lead to four more years of Donald Trump.

“The democrats will continue to beat up on eachother while y’all laugh & Trump will win again,” she tweeted. “Joke’s on who? I respect the Dems that will not jeopardize the party by playing dirty. Obama never did that. Pay attention.”

Although she did once show support for Hillary Clinton, some were surprised by the post given that in a recent interview with Billboard, the 37-year-old admitted she wanted to see “less politics” in rap music going forward.

“I would love for rappers to be so passionate about rap that we feel it,” she said, implying that she’d rather the focus be on talent. “Everyone that has just come into the game, I’m proud of you guys ’cause it’s not easy and I know that. So keep on doing your thing.”