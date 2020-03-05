Megan Thee Stallion is not about to let her label or anyone bully her.

The 25-year old rapper took to Instagram Thursday and made it clear that she wouldn’t be intimidated by 1501 Certified Music label head Carl Crawford or J. Prince. She has been in a heated public battle in her desire to be released from her music contract.

“I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else,” she wrote.

“This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt.”

The “Tina Snow” rapper made it clear what the issue was all about. She wanted to be in control of her music and career.

“I want my rights,” she posted.

Megan outlined some of the restrictions that 1505 has placed on her. According to her, they did not want to approve the release of new music or approve money for a budget. She also took offense to her late mother, Holly Thomas, who died in 2019 of brain cancer, being mentioned.

“Respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved.”

The pointed comment was in reference to Prince releasing his own Instagram response to the legal back and forth between Megan and 1501. He described the lawsuit as “wrapped around lies and stupidity.”

He accused Jay Z and Roc Nation of wanting to exploit their hard work on her career.

The OG Hip Hop head also said the 40 percent profit agreement deal was a great arrangement that Meg and her mother agreed to. He felt it was the best one possible since she was an unknown.

“To end this I give credit to where credit is due. Megan along with her mother, who evidently could read (God rest her soul), negotiated a good deal,” he wrote.

The drama between Megan and her label went public last Sunday when she did an Instagram Live and accused 1501 of sabotaging her. She went to court Monday and received a temporary restraining order that would allow her to release new music. A new project “Suga” is scheduled to drop this Friday.

According to TMZ, 1501 was denied an emergency order Thursday to block the release.