Rapper Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Hot Girl Summer” is not over yet! The popular femcee has recently snagged a coveted spot on JAY-Z‘s Roc Nation roster.

In a Friday Instagram post, the Houston rapper announced her big news.

“I would like to announce that I am officially apart of the @rocnation fam!!! The grind don’t stop,” she captioned under a picture of her and JAY-Z, both of whom seemed very happy about joining the team.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion, at long last, drops “Hot Girl Summer” video featuring Nicki Minaj

Megan will be joining other Roc Nation acts like Big Sean, J. Cole, Meek Mill and Rapsody.

According to ESSENCE, Meg’s crisp southern bars are the perfect compliment to Roc Nation’s Brooklyn dynasty, who properly toasted their new artist with champagne. In a video clip, an executive can be heard saying, “I would like to officially welcome Megan Thee Stallion to Roc Nation.”

Following the excitement of her announcement, Megan took to Twitter to share heartfelt words about her late mother, who inspires her to keep going after her dreams.

“I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i kno that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me !” she wrote. “After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too.”

After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too. I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i kno that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me ! — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) September 13, 2019

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion fans slam white singer for teasing new “Hot Girl Bummer” single

Megan is obviously in her winning season as she continued to blow up the charts with singles including “Big Ole Freak,” “Cash Shit” and “Hot Girl Summer.” She has also graced our social media timelines with fire pictures and dance moves that make us wish that we could party along with her. And we could not be more proud of the rapper for the waves that she has been making and we wish her well as a new member of Roc Nation!