Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the U.K. in style and didn’t let a bit of rain spoil their glow.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London on Thursday. It was their first joint appearance in almost two months after stepping down as senior royals. Harry returned last week to carry out solo engagements.

According to People, the event was to honor veterans, servicemen, and women who have achieved extraordinary milestones in their recovery from injury. These individuals have been active in sports and adventure during the past year. The couple first attended the gathering in 2018.

For this year’s occasion, Meghan, 38, wore a Victoria Beckham fitted teal dress and BB pumps by Manolo Blahnik. Her long dark hair was pulled in a ponytail and she wore bright, red lipstick.

They were photographed entering the Endeavour Fund Awards as it poured rain. Harry held an umbrella over his wife’s head as the press and public greeted them. Inside, the duo presented the honorees with awards.

“Good evening everybody — it’s very nice to be back,” Meghan said. “It’s the third year that I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here, and as you all know and can feel it is just the most inspiring space.”

Harry, 35, also addressed the men and women in uniform. He counted himself as one of them.

“I feel incredibly lucky to be able to count myself as one of you and I’m deeply proud to have served among you as Captain Wales. A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours,” he said.

The Endeavour Fund Awards will be one of the last they undertake as front line members of the British Royal Family. In January, Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be leaving the family to be “financially independent”. Their departure, which has included tense negotiations of Queen Elizabeth banning them from using the word “royal”, will be official on March 31.

Their final round of engagements will continue at the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7. The Duchess will mark International Women’s Day on Sunday. They will reunite on with the other members of the family for Commonwealth Day service on March 9.

After that, the couple will be spending their time in North America. They’ve already settled down in Canada with their 9-month-old son, Archie.