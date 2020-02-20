Last month, Queen Elizabeth put on a united front when her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal party. But when it comes to allowing them to use their royal status for financial gain in the private sector – that’s where she draws a line.

According to The Daily Mail, after weeks of complicated negotiations, both the Queen and senior officials have decided that it would not be feasible for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to keep using the word “royal” in their new branding efforts given they’ll no longer be fulfilling the duties that come along with that title.

Reportedly, the couple, whose Sussex Royal Instagram feed is already intensely popular, spent tens of thousands of dollars on a new accompanying Sussex Royal website. They also allegedly started the process of register Sussex Royal as a global trademark for a wide range of products such as clothing, stationery, books, and teaching materials. Some have even said there was a new charity in the works that would have gone by the name, “Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

If any of that is indeed true, the Queen has put a stop to it and now the dynamic duo will have to work on a massive rebrand while building their new life in North America.

Don't people realise that prior #SussexRoyal title Maghan Markle was a far more active and respected public profile with a net worth of 6 million dollars and occupying influential positions like being UN ambassador. Sussex Royal title is nothing compared to her titles pic.twitter.com/EeNuUGij7V — Noah (LLB, LLM, PgDip) (@NoahXIIV) February 19, 2020

Some may remember that they first began using Sussex Royal as a brand at the beginning of 2019 in an attempt to distinguish their household from that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which is known as Kensington Royal. Many were taken aback when it became clear that they planned to take that moniker with them even after stepping down from their roles in the monarchy.

In fact, last month their new website was strategically scheduled to go live in conjunction with their shocking announcement. “Welcome to the Sussex Royal community, your source for information on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the intro read. While the site is still up now, there has been no news yet of how it will have to evolve in order to adhere to this week’s ruling.

