Netflix series AJ and The Queen will be canceled after only one season. The series was created and starred by RuPaul Charles.

RuPaul would take to Twitter to confirm the show’s cancellation.

End of the road for “AJ and The Queen” @Netflix has decided to not extend our road trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work. @mizzizzyg @mlwooley @tiacarrere @joshsegarra @katerinavictoria @mwilkas #AJandTheQueen pic.twitter.com/0W50sTW4kU — RuPaul (@RuPaul) March 6, 2020

“End of the road for ‘AJ and The Queen,’” RuPaul wrote. “Netflix has decided to not extend our trip across America. Thank you for all the love & support. We’re so very proud of the work.”

Read More: FIRST LOOK: RuPaul is Ruby Red in Netflix’s ‘AJ and the Queen’

AJ and the Queen was a collaborative effort between RuPaul and the former Sex and the City showrunner Michael Patrick King, Deadline reports.

The duo wrote the show, which tells the story of Ruby Red, a famous drag queen who is running into a string of bad luck while traveling across America performing. She is joined by her partner AJ (Izzy g), who was a 9-year-old stowaway in her 1990s RV. Throughout the journey, Ruby sends messages of encouragement and impacts the lives of those who she encounters.

Josh Segarra, Michael-Leon Wooley, Katerina Tannenbaum and Tia Carrere rounded out the show’s cast.

Read More: Netflix comedy series ‘The Upshaws’ stars Kim Fields, Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes

The cancellation of AJ and The Queen is not the only bad news for shows created by RuPaul. Now in it’s 12th season, RuPaul’s Drag Race has disqualified Sherry Pie, real name Joey Gugliemelli, due to sexual misconduct allegations. Sherry Pie was considered one of the frontrunners of the contestants, Vox reports.

In the past week, at least five men stated Gugliemelli used a fake identity to promote furthering their acting careers and would eventually coerce the men into sexually suggestive fetish videos. The men did not receive any job offers.

Gugliemelli would apologize for the incidents and state that he is receiving treatment for his behavior.

“In light of recent developments and Sherry Pie’s statement, Sherry Pie has been disqualified from RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the official Twitter for the show posted.