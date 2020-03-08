Abel and Ola Osundairo, the alleged attackers of Jussie Smollett, are looking to make you laugh, evident by their appearance in a newly recorded comedy sketch.

The Nigerian brothers were in the sketch to show that they have the ability to act and are attempting to get back into the industry, shared exclusively with TMZ.

The sketch is title 50 shades of Black, which details a night with some interesting ladies. Snapshots from the shoot show women wearing the bare minimum or completely naked in body paint. The plot details state after the two main characters were aiming for a night out with new wild ladies but ended up getting drugged instead.

Since the alleged attack went down in Chicago, which is believed by local law enforcement to be staged, work has been scarce for Abel and Ola. The two were extras on Empire, which is where they met Smollett.

Abel is currently winning boxing competitions in Chicago and training with Floyd Mayweather’s trainer. He also starred in a low-budget film however his brother Ola has not made it to any productions since the Jussie Smollett incident.

The Osundairo brothers are currently eating at a food pantry after they have not been able to secure work, The New York Post reports.

“It’s been really hard for them, they’ve tried to kind of jump back into the life they had [and] they couldn’t,” Chicago defense attorney Gloria Schmidt revealed.

Schmidt states the brothers were getting between four to five auditions a month but now are not getting any and lost their talent agent.

The bad luck after the attack incident also stretches to Jussie Smollett who allegedly paid the brothers $3,500. Last month, Smollett was indicted for a second time for allegedly staging a hate-crime against himself. He received six new counts of disorderly conduct, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The comedy sketch featuring the Osundairo brothers is set to release this spring on YouTube and Instagram.