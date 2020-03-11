If you watched Love Is Blind on Netflix, you know that there was one couple who served up all the feels, and it looks like fans can expect to see a lot more lovin’ from Lauren and Cameron.

The adorable duo who fell in love and got engaged before ever seeing each other in person stole the nation’s hearts on the streaming company’s reality dating experiment. The couple exchanged vows at the end of the series and have been happily married for nearly 18 months since the cameras stopped rolling.

Now, they have launched their own Youtube channel, Hangin’ With The Hamiltons and they’re inviting fans to see what their life as a married couple looks like. Lauren Speed Hamilton, 32, and her husband, Cameron Hamilton, 28, intend to lift the veil on issues they have faced while in an interracial relationship and as a couple who didn’t spend much time dating before saying “I do.”

“In this channel we are going to talk about everything in our lives, the different elements that make them up,” Cameron told PEOPLE. “Whether it’s our family, our friends, dinner, drinks, cocktails, you know what I’m talking about.”

“Even interracial relationship stuff,” Lauren said. “Black women stuff, white man Cameron stuff. Whatever.”

Considering the fact that Lauren is a content creator by trade, she’s happy to be behind the camera and executive producing the series.

Check out the clip: