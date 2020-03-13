Soulja Boy’s investment in a soap company is reportedly paying off as people continue to panic over the coronavirus.

Sources close to the Hip-Hop star tell TMZ that his investment in The Soap Shop has seen a spike in sales as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread globally. Complex notes that Soulja and his manager, CEO Miami Mike put money into a Mississippi location last year and now they are seeing a return on their investment.

READ MORE: Soulja Boy slapped with 240-day jail sentence for probation violation

The Soap Shop corporation has reportedly had an increase in sales for soaps and disinfectants; going from selling 100 bottles of cleaning products per month to well over 3,000, XXL.com reports. TMZ adds that profits at the Mississippi location have tripled during the coronavirus panic.

The outlet goes on to write “Our sources say Soulja’s trying to diversify and heard it was a good investment opportunity.”

Soulja recently hit up the Breakfast Club and dished about the reasoning behind his investment.

“Once you get into the music industry, you branch out, you know what I’m saying? Do different stuff, like, try different things, try different business ventures,” he said.

The rapper-turned-entrepreneur has been selling various products online since last year when he announced a line of bootleg video game consoles and Apple Watch alternatives. But many fans complained that they never received their orders.

Meanwhile last month, in tweets that have since been deleted, Soulja Boy slammed rapper Kanye West for ”disrespecting” Black culture and being down with President Donald Trump. He also took credit for West being ”stuck up” in his interview with The Breakfast Club.

READ MORE: Soulja Boy’s home burglarized, suspects brag on Instagram Live

”I’m the reason why Kanye is stuck up and he acts cocky. Because when I was a 16-year-old kid and I had the number one song in the world with ‘Crank That’, I didn’t know who Kanye was,” he explained.

”My manager tried to introduce me to him and I slammed the van door in his face saying, ‘Get out of my face.’ And ever since then he’s just been so arrogant,” Soulja added.