Soulja Boy’s legal troubles have taken a turn for the worse as a California judge has sentenced the rapper to 240 days behind bars and 265 hours of community service for violating his 2014 weapons probation.

The judgement was handed down on Tuesday (April 30), according to TMZ, and court records show that Soulja (born DeAndre Cortez) is currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail in Los Angeles.

The judge was initially going to hit him with a two year sentenced, but considered the business opportunities the entertainer has already missed and decided to give him a break.

The “Crank That” rapper has had numerous run-ins with the law since 2017, when he was charged with felony possession of a firearm for which the Soulja pleaded no contest plea, Complex reports. He cut a deal and received five years of probation and 240 days of community service. Earlier this year, the Atlanta native was arrested after his ex-girlfriend claimed he was holding her hostage. Cops responded by raiding his home, where they seized ammunition, a direct violation of his probation restrictions.

The 28-year-old hip-hop star is also facing a potential lawsuit for accepting an advancement for a concert in Birmingham, Alabama on April 6 at the Luxe Ultra Lounge, only to cancel on the day of the concert because he missed his flight.

Soulja apologized for the cancelation via social media, stating: “My apologies to the promoter to the whole city, I will be back soon. I got to the airport, my flight was sold out, I tried to get a private jet, I couldn’t make it on time.”

Earlier this month, Soulja Boy was hauled off to jail after he failed to complete previously assigned community service.

Most recently, his San Fernando Valley home was reportedly burglarized and the thieves made off with over $500,000 worth of jewelry, which they bragged about on social media.