A few days after he was sent to jail for a probation violation, rapper Soulja Boy’s home was was broken into. Now it appears that the suspects in his case may have used his stolen iPhone to post videos of them bragging about the heist on social media.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources confirmed that on Monday evening an employee taking care of the rapper’s Agoura Hills, Calif., home called authorities to report a burglary.

The thieves reportedly got away with jewelry, money, an iPhone and several personal items. Soulja Boy is known for his love of flashy accessories and the jewelry alone, which consisted of chains, watches and earrings was worth well over $500,000. It is also being alleged that another $100,000 in cash was taken.

TMZ also reports that the thieves hit up the rapper turned hip hop entrepreneur’s home, shortly after news broke on the site that he was back in police custody, leading some on social media to question if the site’s report was used as a green light to signal the coast was clear to attack the home.

To add insult to injury, after the robbery, police say a group of five men used Soulja’s stolen iPhone to log into Instagram Live and boast to their viewers about successfully pulling off the theft. Authorities say all the men in the clip are now considered suspects.

Last week, a judge in Los Angeles ruled that Soulja had violated his probation by having ammunition in his home. He is currently being held without bail until another hearing on April 30th and has yet to comment on the incident in his home.

