Golden State Warrior star Stephen Curry fell ill with the seasonal flu prior to Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, but fear not sports fans, he has no “risk factors” for COVID-19, the team said in a statement.

“This morning Steph Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive test,” the franchise said in a release, 246sports.com reports. “We have identified the probable source contact who is not a part of the team. He has no specific risk factors for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu.”

READ MORE: Rudy Gobert apologizes for being ‘careless’ before coronavirus diagnosis

Curry missed another game before NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the remainder of the season must be postponed amid the coronavirus panic across the nation.

Curry was among the NBA players who tweeted their thoughts on the league’s decision.

“2020 aint it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there,” Curry tweeted.

2020 aint it. Don’t know what to compare this situation to…just gotta buckle up and take care of yourself and those around you. Basketball will be back at some point but right now, protect yourself and stay safe out there! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 12, 2020

LeBron James also posted, “Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! . Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe.”

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Before the NBA shut down the season, Jaylen Brown hopped on IG Live to talk about coronavirus: “This is urgent,” he said. “The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down.”

Earlier tonight, before the NBA announced the season was supsended, Jaylen Brown went on IG live to talk about coronavirus: “This is urgent. The way they stop viruses is by shutting things down.” pic.twitter.com/0rm2Y7UxzC — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Utah Jazz starters Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell have tested positive for the coronavirus,

Mitchell took to Instagram on Thursday to update his followers about his diagnosis:

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.

“I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the Utah Jazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”

READ MORE: NBA suspends season after player tests positive for coronavirus

The NBA put the rest of the season on a timeout after a player tested positive for COVID-19 just before a game’s tip-off on Wednesday.