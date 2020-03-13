President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency on Friday over coronavirus to speed up the government’s response to the pandemic.

Trump will hold a press conference Friday afternoon about the response to the rapidly spreading outbreak.

“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” Trump tweeted.

I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

The news comes as the president continues to catch heat over his administration’s response to the pandemic. Most of the criticism stems from the lack of coronavirus testing being done compared with other countries, NBC News reports.

Trump will invoke the Stafford Act to allow for more federal aid to be sent to states, according to Bloomberg.

TheGrio previously reported, earlier in the day on Friday, Trump attempted to shift blame for the government’s sluggish response to the virus by slamming former President Barack Obama and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for “inadequate” testing for the potentially deadly virus.

“For decades the @CDCgov looked at, and studied, its testing system, but did nothing about it. It would always be inadequate and slow for a large scale pandemic, but a pandemic would never happen, they hoped,” Trump wrote. “President Obama made changes that only complicated things further.

Earlier in the week, Trump suspended all travel between the U.S. and Europe for 30 days (beginning Friday) as he seeks to combat a viral pandemic.

Trump made the announcement in an Oval Office address to the nation, blaming the European Union for not acting quickly enough to address the novel coronavirus and saying U.S. clusters were “seeded” by European travelers.

The restrictions won’t apply to the United Kingdom and the U.S. intends to monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.

Trump said, “we are marshalling the full power” of the government and private sector to protect the American people.