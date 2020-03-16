Disturbing new footage of Gervonta Davis’ attack on his ex-girlfriend has emerged and it clearly shows the boxing superstar getting violent with the woman.

As TheGrio previously reported, the 25-year-old WBA lightweight champion turned himself into Coral Gables, Florida police last month and was charged with simple battery domestic violence for grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the neck and forcing her from a basketball game in Miami.

The assault was captured on a cell phone video that has been seen more than seven million times on Twitter. After Davis grabbed the mother of his daughter from her seat, he escorted her out of the gymnasium and they appeared to be arguing, according to ESPN.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇨🇻RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

Once the video went viral, Davis took to Instagram to defend himself. “I never once hit her, yea I was aggressive and told her come on… that’s the mother of my child I would never hurt her other than that happy New Years… January was trash,” Davis said in the post, which was later deleted, according to ESPN. That video is no longer available.

TMZ Sports obtained the new footage from the altercation, showing Davis pulling and pushing the woman into the Watsco Center locker room. She also charges right back at him as he attempts to physically rough her up. Once they are separated, Davis turns his fury to a man who appears to be filming the scene, the report states.

The men nearly come to blows but are separated, and Davis would go on to serve 3 days in jail over the incident.

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being notified through social media and the victim, on February 1, 2020, (Davis) was observed battering his former girlfriend (with) who have a child together,” Coral Gables police released in a statement at the time he was jailed. “(Davis) surrendered himself to Coral Gables police detectives assigned to the case.”

Leonard Ellerbe of Mayweather Promotions, who is Davis’ promoter, and Tim Smith, a spokesman for Premier Boxing Champions, who manages Davis, have declined to comment on the legal matter.