Idris Elba has tested positive for coronavirus.

The beloved actor, who married Sabrina Dhowre last year, shared the news on social media on Monday.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19,” he wrote. “I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus.”

Although there have only been a few celebrities who have spoken out about being diagnosed, the pandemic has affected every industry and Hollywood has been hit hard.

Last week, Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, revealed they had been diagnosed in Australia and three NBA players have tested positive so far; Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and an unidentified player for the Detroit Pistons.

TV and film productions have been shut down across the industry and several highly-anticipated films have pushed backed release dates for projects.