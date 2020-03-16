Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, is asking a court to allow him to surf the internet.

Petty is currently prohibited from using the Internet because of his pending federal criminal case. TMZ obtained court papers Petty submitted, asking a California judge for permission to sign on and use the internet.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, has registered as a sex offender in California

Earlier this month, Petty was arrested on federal charges for failing to register in California’s Megan’s Law database as a sex offender —something the 41-year-old has since addressed. Still, one term of his case is that he can’t use the Internet unless a judge signs off on it. TMZ reports that prosecutors are okay with Petty logging on. Now a judge will decide.

Petty was forced to register as a sex offender after he was convicted in New York of attempted rape in the first degree back in 1995, for which he served four years in prison. According to Newsweek, he was convicted for attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl. Documents state that he allegedly used a ‘knife/cutting instrument’ in an attempt to coerce her into sex.

Petty also served time on a manslaughter conviction for his role in a New York shooting back in 2002. He was released from prison in 2013, ET reported.

The federal charges stem from a traffic stop arrest in Beverly Hills last November, in which Petty was booked after police noticed he was not registered as a sex offender in California, although he was listed as one in New York. After Petty registered in California, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office dropped charges against him.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty reportedly arrested by Feds

It’s not clear if federal authorities plan to also drop charges against Petty for the same crime. As of right now, Petty will answer the federal charges next month in court, and he will continue to have a curfew and wear an ankle monitor until that case is heard. Another condition of his federal bond is he can’t have any drugs in his system, including weed.